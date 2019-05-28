[Audio] The Fact That You Are In Ghana Does Not Mean You Are A Ghanaian— NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) boss for Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, Rev. Robert Collins Annam says the fact that one lives in Ghana for many years does not automatically make him/her a Ghanaian citizen.

Speaking at the NCCE’s annual citizenship week event, Reverend Annam indicated that a lot of people in the country don’t understand the meaning of citizenship.

“Some of the foreigners sometimes thinks that, the fact they have been born and nurtured here in Ghana gives them the mandate to become Ghanaians,” he stated.

He added that the purpose of the “citizenship week” programme is geared towards educating the kids to become better citizens for the country Ghana.