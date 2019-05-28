Kufuor Charges GJA To Monitor, Protect Members

Ex-President, Mr. John Agyekum Kufour has charged the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) to constantly monitor and ensure their members are protected in order to prevent future assaults.

The country in the past 24 months has witnessed some of the brutal moments as far as attacks on media personnel are concerned.

Whiles many have suffered various degrees of injuries through attacks, the killing of investigative Journalist Ahmed Suale earlier this year has painted the country black in terms of media freedom.

Speaking as a special guest speaker at a ceremony to mark the 70 years anniversary of the GJA under the theme, "Democracy, Freedom and Independence of the Media in Ghana", Mr. J.A Kuffour implored the association to put measures in place that will enable them monitor their members and provide some level of protection.

The former President further lauded the watchdogs role in the society has come after 70 years of existence.

According to him, the work of Journalist in the country is evidence of their immense contribution to the growth of the nation.

“The media are a critical watchdog institution to undertake the smooth and effective operation of the mechanism and must, therefore, be a vanguard inspector of the constitution in all its terms and purposes. The media, therefore, cannot be exempt from the principles of the constitutions.

“Mr. Chairman it is with the full appreciation of these principles that the government that I led repealed the patently anti-democratic criminal libel law in the year 2001. Indeed it was the very first law our new government repealed in its first year of office.

“The repeal has not only liberated the media landscape but also vested real meaning into democratic governance of Ghana. Ladies and gentlemen, it is my conviction that the Ghana Journalist Association has acquitted itself creditably in these 70 odd years in spite of the very checked history it has had to labor in and contributed positively to our dear Nation”, ex-President Kuffour shared.

At the ceremony, the leadership of the GJA also conferred a ‘Champion of Champions in Democracy’ title on the ex-President.