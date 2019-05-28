Haruna Iddrisu Denies Taking Over Wa All Stars

Member of Parliament for Tamale South and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has debunked reports making waves that he has taken over Wa All Stars from former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

A report carried by some online media portals, with the caption “Haruna Iddrisu Takes Over Wa All Stars From Kwesi Nyantakyi”, indicated the minority leader had completed the takeover of Wa All Stars from former Ghana Football Association president, Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi.

The publication further alleged that the Club will be renamed Steadfast FC to replace the Division One Club owned by Haruna Iddrisu.

Debunking this report, Haruna Iddrisu in a statement issued on Tuesday said he has not completed or intend to take over the ownership of Wa All Stars Football Club.

He, however, disclosed that he is the patron of Steadfast United FC, a Division One League Club in Northern Region with the ambition to win promotion into the Premier League in the not too distant future.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. MINORITY LEADER IN RESPONSE TO A STORY PUBLISHED ON ASEMPANEWS.COM CAPTIONED “HARUNA IDDRISU TAKES OVER WA ALL STARS FROM KWESI NYANTAKYI”

My attention has been drawn to a story published by AsempaNews.com with the caption “HARUNA IDDRISU TAKES OVER WA ALL STARS FROM KWESI NYANTAKYI”. The said publication alleged that I, Haruna Iddrisu, had completed the takeover of Wa All Stars from former Ghana Football Association president, Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi. The publication further alleged that the Club will be renamed Steadfast FC to replace the Division One Club owned by me.

I wish to correct the record as follows:

1. That I have NOT completed or intend to take over the ownership of Wa All Stars Football Club.

2. That I have not had discussions with Mr. Nyantakyi on any matter relating to the takeover of Wa All Stars FC.

3. That I am a Patron of Steadfast United FC, a Division One League Club in Northern Region with the ambition to win promotion into the Premier League in the not too distant future.

3. That my focus and commitment is to support Steadfast United to win promotion to the Premier League.

4. I wish to call on Management, Players, and Supporters of Steadfast United to ignore the said publication and to stay united in order to realize the vision of the Club.

SGN HARUNA IDDRISU