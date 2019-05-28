Armed Robbers Seized  Parts Of Gomoa Potsin Highways

Residents and travellers on the Gomoa Potsin in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region were in the evening on Monday May 27, taken back when some notorious highway robbers seized portion of the road and robbed travellers.

The armed robbers, according to an eye witness numbering about six and ages between 20 and 30 wielded guns and further blocked the highway on the stretch of the Budumbura to Winneba section to rob passengers.

The robbery incident brought traffic, especially those traveling from Accra to Central and Western Regions.

Police wireless information sighted by Modernghana indicated that, about two vehicles were robbed, while the third vehicle which the gang attempted attracted other vehicles behind.

The police sources said the incident which occurred about 9pm, just after the police patrol and visibility left the road to other parts f the District to return later

The gang took to their heels and bolted away upon hearing the police siren returning to the scene.

The Accra to Cape Coast Highways has become a dreadful due to the frequent attacks by armed robbers.

Police in several times gun down and arrested some but they appeared adamant and continue to operate and rob unsuspecting passengers on the highway.