Rosewood Queen 'Dribbles' Ghana Police, Still Not Found

“We are still looking for Helen Huang to arrest her to assist in our investigations and possible prosecution. The surety has gone to court for the second time but has not been able to produce her. He has been given another opportunity to do so,” ASP Tanko said.

He added that the police are not leaving Mohammed Bondirgbum to do the search alone, “we are also doing everything possible to ensure that Helen Huang is arrested and prosecuted.”

ASP Tanko disclosed that a warrant of arrest has been issued and police will leave no stone unturned in their search.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie has said his office is struggling to deal with the Rosewood menace due to inadequate and aged staff.

Currently, between five and 10 Forestry Commission guards are charged to man a 70.887 square kilometre area and this for Mr Owusu Afriyie is woefully inadequate.

“It is almost impossible for them to at all times be everywhere,” he said adding that regardless of the low personnel, the Commission is doing its best to arrest and prosecute people who flout the law.

“I need the hands of another 1,000 to 2,000 people to augment what we have. People have died, others have moved on, some have retired, some are aged and cannot even walk far so we need young blood, young legs to augment that,” he said.

—myjoyonline