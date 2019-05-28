EC To Appear Before Parliament Over Election Issues

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa would in the coming days appear before Parliament to provide further and better particulars regarding some of the elections decisions the Commission took recently.

The EC Boss invitation to the august House was triggered by the Minority caucus of Parliament when the House returned from recess Tuesday Morning May 28.

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak , who made the request for the EC Boss invitation said, it would give MPs the opportunity to ask questions on some decisions the Commission took as well as outstanding issues going into the 2020 general elections.

Muntaka calls come after the Majority Leader presented the Business Statement for the First Sitting of the Second Meeting of Parliament.

It is not clear what are those outstanding issues the Minority Chief wanted to query the EC, but it will be recalled that recent news reports indicated the Commission has intended to create new Constituencies.

The recent altercation between the EC Chairperson Jean Mensah and General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah would also attract some further explanation.

Nevertheless, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kyei Mensah Bonsu said some the issues are already in court.

He cited the limited registration exercise, which a native of Daboya in the Savanna Region is seeking the Supreme Court intervention.

He further assured despite the court actions, leadership of the House would meet and to find out ways to engage the EC Boss.

If Parliament did invite Jean Mensah, it will be her first time to appear before the August House to answer questions.

Ghana goes to polls late next year, but section of the general public expressed concerns about some of the utterances of the Chairperson with political parties.