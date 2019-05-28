PPP Bill On Agenda As Parliament Reconvenes For Second Meeting

Ghana's legislature has scheduled to work on a number of Bills, Instruments, Motions, Referrals as well as Directives from the Right Honourable Speaker as the House reconvenes today for the Second Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Key among the fifty (50) Bills for consideration are the Public Private Partnership Bill, 2019, Ghana Technology University College Bill, 2019 and the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019.

Others expected to presented to House for consideration during this Meeting include the National Research Fund Bill, 2019, Affirmative Action Bill, 2019, National Road Safety Bill, 2019 and Creative Arts Bill, 2019.

Already, 22 Bills including the Vigilantism and Related Offences 2019, Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Legal Profession(Amendment) Bill, 2018, Interstate Succession Bill, 2018, Ghana Cocoa Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Ghana Book Development Agency Bill, 2018 are currently before some Committees.

These was contained in a release signed by Acting Director of Public Affairs, Parliament House, Kate Addo.

The House on April 13, 2019 went on recess for the Easter festivities but was recalled for five day emergency sittings from Monday April 29 to Friday May 3, 2019 during which the Companies Bill was passed into law and the AGM Petroleum Agreement ratified.

First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu acting on behalf of the Speaker in accordance with Order 37 of the Standing Orders of Parliament recalled Members for the Meeting.

Other issues expected to engage the attention of the lawmakers are the closure of some radio stations by the National Communications Authority (NCA) for breaching Licensing regulations, the kidnapped missing Takoradi three girls among others.