Freda Prempeh Gives Street Lights To Enhance Security In Five Local Communities    

Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency of the newly created Ahafo Region at the weekend presented 200 street lights to improve on security in five towns in her constituency.

Before then theft and burgling, according to Mr Andrews Ofosuhene, the Assemblyman for Akotosua Electoral Area, were rife in the beneficiary towns – Bomaa, Mamponteng, Onye-Nkwanta, Yamfo, and Duayaw-Nkwanta because of the poor lighting system.

He said the non-functioning and lack of adequate lights at night had given rise to poor living conditions, and as such, street crimes, and other mishaps were common in the towns and thanked the MP for her commitment towards the holistic development of the local communities.

Mrs Prempeh who is the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, noted that street lighting remained essential public service that provided a safer environment at nighttime to residents and commuters.

She said aside crime reduction good lighting systems had the potential to eliminate night time crashes, aided police protection and enhanced sense of personal security in local communities.

Mrs Prempeh told the communities that she was determined to ensure that all their immediate needs were addressed, and advised the Assembly members in her constituency to endeavour and interact regularly with the people in identifying their challenges.

She also charged the communities to initiate self-help projects so to attract her support and attention and that of development partners – civil society and non-governmental organisations, philanthropic organization and individuals as well as corporate bodies.

Mrs Prempeh assured the people she would do her part and continue to lobby for local and international support to improve on community development and enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the people as well.