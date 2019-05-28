Water Crisis: Dansoman Residents Use Sachet Water For Cooking

Residents of Dansoman, a suburb of Accra and it's environs has called on the government to come to their aid due to the acute water situation they have been experiencing for the past months.

Speaking with some residents in an interview, they lamented that their taps have not been flowing for months which has made life unbearable for them.

Others shared their unpleasant experiences saying, they have to cover long distances to communities such as Lapaz, Abeka and its neighboring towns before they get access to portable drinking water.

“All our pleas to the Assembly man has not been heeded to hence we are calling on the government to intervene because we are really suffering,” they told this reporter.

They added that, “We barely sleep, we wake up at odd hours with the expectation that the tap will at least flow in the middle of the night, the situation is making us live expensive lives because we now cook with sachet water which is really draining all our income”.

Meanwhile some residents have started digging boreholes in their compounds since they are tired of waiting for the government to fix the water crises..