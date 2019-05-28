A Leader Has Knowledge!

Imagine being in charge of an aeroplane and not knowing a thing about it! Imagine being a head teacher who has no knowledge of education! Imagine being in charge of the construction of a bridge and not having a clue about building! Imagine being a law enforcement agent with no knowledge of the law! It does sound frightening, doesn't it? You would not want to be in such a situation! You are in a bad situation when you do not have knowledge. The Bible says it is “not good” to be without knowledge.

Also, that the soul be WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE, IT IS NOT GOOD; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth.

Proverbs 19:2

The best leaders are people who know something about everything. Knowing a little bit about everything makes you a far better leader than many others. A leader must know a little about everything. This is why many organizations train their leaders by taking them to every department to afford them the opportunity to learn something about every area. Knowledge gives you an ability and power to accomplish many tasks.

And the spirit of the Lord shall rest upon him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord; And shall make him of quick understanding in the fear of the Lord: and he shall not judge after the sight of his eyes, neither reprove after the hearing of his ears.

Isaiah 11:2-3

The Blessings of Knowledge

Knowledge makes you a strong man. Dear leader, believe that you are stronger when you have knowledge. Knowledge gives you the power of insight. Knowledge gives you power and increases your strength in many areas. Once you have knowledge in an area you have some power in relation to it. Make it your business to acquire knowledge. Strive for knowledge, because in gaining knowledge you gain strength.

A wise man is strong; yea, a man of KNOWLEDGE INCREASETH STRENGTH.

Proverbs 24:5

Through knowledge you can judge with righteous judgment and weigh the actions of people around you. When you are in the dark, you are likely to be limited in determining people's actions. You can escape this and make correct judgments by knowledge. Remember that you require righteous judgment to lead correctly. Knowledge is therefore essential in leadership. Get knowledge and it will help you to appropriately weigh the actions of the people around you.

And Hannah prayed, and said, My heart rejoiceth in the Lord, mine horn is exalted in the Lord: my mouth is enlarged over mine enemies; because I rejoice in thy salvation. There is none holy as the Lord: for there is none beside thee: neither is there any rock like our God. Talk no more so exceeding proudly; let not arrogancy come out of your mouth: FOR THE LORD IS A GOD OF KNOWLEDGE, AND BY HIM ACTIONS ARE WEIGHED.

1 Samuel 2:1-3

Through knowledge you can be a leader and a good ruler. Make it your prayer as Solomon did and you will be amazed at the results. Knowledge will definitely make you a good leader and ruler. Solomon is touted as a good and wise ruler. In fact, we are comfortable to say someone is as wise as Solomon when they exhibit wisdom. Solomon asked God for wisdom and knowledge to become a good leader. And God gave him wisdom and knowledge as well as other gifts. Knowledge is important to make a good leader!

Give me now wisdom and knowledge that I may go out and come in before this people: for who can judge this thy people, that is so great?

2 Chronicles 1:10

And God said to Solomon, because this was in thine heart, and thou hast not asked riches, wealth, or honour, nor the life of thine enemies, neither yet hast asked long life; but HAST ASKED WISDOM AND KNOWLEDGE FOR THYSELF, THAT THOU MAYEST JUDGE MY PEOPLE, over whom I have made thee king: Wisdom and knowledge is granted unto thee; and I will give thee riches, and wealth, and honour, such as none of the kings have had that have been before thee, neither shall there any after thee have the like.

2 Chronicles 1:11-12

Knowledge is a very powerful tool. By it, a leader can accomplish great conquests! Reading is a great avenue to gaining knowledge. Strive to be a reader! A leader is a reader! You can gain so much by being a reader. Strive to gain some knowledge in different fields! This will help you to be a better leader. May you be a leader who knows at least a little about many things! May knowledge be very important to you and may you invest in it! May you deliberately acquire knowledge and may you be a good leader!

