TESCON Elects First Year Student Of UPSA As Women’s Commissioner

Hannah Agana Nyaamah

The Tertiary Education Students Confederation is the students wing of the ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana.

By its structures, the TESCON is an integral part of the party's youth wing and had remained one of the world Banks of the NPP as evidenced in the 2016 elections when they won in almost all the campuses leaving the opposition NDC with a consolation of only a few campuses.

At its UPSA chapter, TESCON held its executive committee elections on Saturday 25th May 2019, seeing Hannah Agana Nyaamah, emerging as the WOCOM after defeating the incumbent by a large vote margin.

Asked her motivation for getting into the race, Ms. Hannah who is soft spoken but very firm and articulate said, apart from her quest to help the party, her contest and subsequent victory was to proof to critiques in the NDC that, the NPP is an all-inclusive party and has room for northerners, contrary to the falsehood they (the NDC) keep spewing in the media without recourse to facts and evidence.

“I am a northerner and more so a first year student. This is enough evidence to silence the opposition about the falsehood they have spewed over the years of NPP being skewed to Southerners". Hannah further added that, “this victory marks the beginning of the NPP ensuring that all tertiary institutions in Ghana retain our victories as it was in 2016 and also enlarge our territories by capturing new campuses.

She agreed that the task ahead is a very daunting one, especially so when her political party has work in ensuring victory for the 2020 general elections.

Cognizant of this, she pledged working with her team together with the existing executive committee members; especially the outgoing WOCOM to foster easy mobilization of students and the youth to secure success in 2020.

Asked of her future plans with the NPP, Hannah said as a PR student, apart from her role at TESCON, it will be a dream come true to contribute professionally by working with the press and communication team of H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo towards retaining power in 2020.

Hannah hails from Bongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana and is a first year Public Relations student of the University of Professional Studies - Accra.