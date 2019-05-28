Nzema East MCE Gives Streetlights To Communities

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Hon. Frank Okpenyen popularly known as Franko, has presented 17 LED streetlights worth Gh¢11,200 to some communities in the area.

The gesture is to improve the security situation in these communities.

The beneficiary communities include; Gwira Wiawso, Gwira Ahomkakrom, Gwira Ambanzie, and Gwira Sentum.

At the short ceremony held at the premises of the Municipal Administration Block over the weekend, the MCE opined that the donation was in response to the request made by the Gwira Chiefs when he visited the areas to take notice of some of the problems confronting them.

Hon. Okpenyen intimated that he was compelled to hasten and fact track the donation in the wake of the exigency of the situation in the communities.

According to him, it is necessary to beef up security in these communities to protect lives and properties.

"Human safety is my major concern and for that matter advancing the safety of constituents gives me joy and satisfaction as an MCE", he reiterated.

The MCE hinted that more of the streetlights will be provided from time to time by the Assembly to ensure that more streetlights are installed in all part of the Municipality to keep constituents and properties safe.

He commended the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon Catherine Afeku for partnering him to donate the streetlights to the distressed communities.

The MCE appealed to the Chiefs and people to have confidence in the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo to develop the area.

On behalf of the Chiefs, Nana Wiawso thanked the MCE and the NPP government for the kind gesture and appealed to them to do more for the communities.

He ask for God's blessngs upon them to work together to develop the Municipality.

"In fact the MCE and MP are doing well and we pray to God that they will work together to bring more developments to our Communities, we never thought this donation will come at this time, we are happy, God bless you and your MP", he said.

He also seized the opportunity to remind the government about their deplorable road network.