Abandoned Jomoro Classroom Project Forces Closure Of School

..."...Headmaster Calls For Gov't Support "

The Headteacher of Mbem MA Basic School in the Jomoro District, Matthias Kwesi-Twum Boateng, has called on the Minister for Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to respond to his requests to resume construction works on the 6-unit classroom block project which has been abandoned for 2 years.

Speaking in an interview with Lord Kweku Sekyi, Mr. Boateng said the school, which was established in 1995 is currently lacking facilities to accommodate its growing population of over 300.

According to the headmaster, several appeals to the education directorate in the district have yielded no results, leaving him with no option but to close down the school whenever it rains for the safety of pupils and teachers.

He therefore called on government to complete works on the new structure and connect it to electricity to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in the only basic school in the Mbem community.

Investigations by the reporter revealed that construction works on the new 6-unit classroom block and an ICT centre stalled abruptly in January 2017, less than a year after it was commissioned in 2016, forcing the school to rely on the original 3-unit block built in 1995 as well as makeshitfs.