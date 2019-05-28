Poverty Alleviation- A Reality Or Dream Of Illusion?

The success of hard work is happiness

Families and people who cannot afford the minimum expenses to lead an acceptable life are considered to be in absolute poverty.

According to the World Bank, by 2030, there will be no more beggars in the world. Can this be possible? To me, the fight against poverty is just a dream of an illusion for those sitting in poverty because it’s not in the interest of many rich countries poor countries becoming.

Since many countries with good leadership are succeeding the fight against poverty, it is obvious that Africa can also achieve that success through efficient leadership.

Even scientists have said that one should not rejoice ahead of time in the fight against poverty because it will not be as successful since it is impossible to overcome poverty in Africa, North Korea, and other countries facing extreme life difficulties.

Over twenty years, from 1990 to 2010, the proportion of the world's population living in extreme poverty has reduced. This is one of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals, which was achieved five years ahead of schedule.

At this rate, extreme poverty can be virtually eliminated be by 2030, according to the World Bank. The sharp rise in incomes in developing countries helped in some ways to reduce poverty but the pace of this retreat can't be guaranteed.

In the article “The Final Countdown: Prospects for the Eradication of Extreme Poverty by 2030,” researchers urge politicians to look at things soberly. It is unlikely that the poorest countries in Africa can succeed at all.

For example, the World Bank, in general, thinks the situation in Eritrea, Somalia, and Zimbabwe with North Korea may take longer than expected or probably not possible at all.

In order to calculate how many poor people will remain on the planet by 2030, scientists analyzed two large information blocks by country, the average consumption per capita and its forecasts, as well as the level of poverty for each country.

The data were taken from the IMF, World Bank, and The Economist Intelligence Unit - an analytical division of the British magazine Economist. Extreme poverty was estimated at the rate of $ 1.25 per day per person in 2005.

The baseline scenario, which takes into account the current rate of poverty reduction assumes that poverty in 2008 reached 22.4%, and by 2020 will decrease to 9.9%. Then in 2030, it will be 5.4%, and the total number of people living in poverty will be reduced to 386 million.

However, this scenario seems too ideal and cannot give accuracy to even 50 million people. Now there are far fewer people left on the verge of poverty - non-poverty, and the fight against poverty will be fiercer and its reduction will become more sluggish.

The poorest will take the place of the poor, but much of it may still remain below the line, even in 2030. A significant contribution to the fight against poverty is made by China, India and sub-Saharan Africa, where three-quarters of the world live in poor poverty.

The rate of reduction in the number of poor will not decrease even by 2030. India will become the second giant of the fight against poverty. Technology may help many countries to reduce poverty, including African countries.

It is precisely the pace of the fight against poverty in these regions that cause great doubt among economists. Some of the population is unlikely to overcome it by 2030, and the level of poverty in the region will remain at 23.6%.

Today, one-third of the world's poorest people live in fragile states, but this share should grow to half in 2018 and almost two thirds in 2030. Most of these countries are located in sub-Saharan Africa.

Making loud statements about the ultimate eradication of poverty on Earth, politicians often forget that there are five densely populated countries in the world for which there is simply no data, Eritrea, Myanmar, North Korea, Somalia, and Zimbabwe.

Each of these countries probably contains a large number of poor people. Fighting poverty can be possible but not an easy task, economists believe.

It is necessary to stimulate the growth of consumption and redistribute it in favor of the poor, reducing the gap between the rich and poor.

Bringing countries to a stable path of development, engage in conflict resolution, try to destroy the isolation of poor peoples, will play vital roles in eliminating poverty in Africa.