Akufo-Addo Mute On Chereponi Conflict Worrying —NDC

Malik Basintale, Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region says it baffles him why President Akufo-Addo will maintain a stoning silence over the ranging bloody conflict between the Konkombas and Chokosis in the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

According the NDC Communicator, the president should have paid the residents of Chereponi, a visit and help resolve the conflict that has killed many youth and left several residents displaced, especially women and children.

Speaking on the conflict situation in Chereponi on Accra based private radio station, Power Fm Monday afternoon May 27, monitored by Modernghana, Mr Basintale who said to have witnessed renewed clash between the two communities a week ago, stated that the President visit to the communities would a large extend help restore calm.

He told the Host, Prince Minkah that Akufo-Addo’s silence on the conflict leave much to be desire as it could mean he careless about the destruction of properties and life in the area.

The NDC Communicator said, it is worrisome that the President and father of the land failed to visit and also failed to issue a statement, when people are being shot and killed in broad day light and houses torched with fire.

He argued that, if it was a more serious democratic country, the President should have directed for our national flags to fly on half mast to mourn those innocent persons who were killed during the conflict.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited parts of the Northern regions last week and appealed to the feuding factions to cease fire and live in harmony with each other.

Dr Bawumia decried the violence which he said was an affront to the development of the district and urged the feuding factions to look beyond parochial interests and work together to bring lasting peace to the area.

According to the Vice Prwsident, whether you are Konkomba, Mamprusi, Chokosi, they are one people and that the only enemy is poverty which must be collectively be fought and not to fight each other.

Police and Military have been deployed to the area to restore calm, but reports indicate poor road and communication networks continue to hamper the provision of adequate security.