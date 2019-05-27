Seychelles president to seek re-election in 2020

Seychelles President Danny Faure on Monday announced that he would seek re-election in presidential polls in 2020.

"It is with a great deal of humility that I inform the Seychellois people of my decision to stand as a candidate in the presidential election next year," Faure said in a public address, according to a statement from the presidency.

The 57-year-old took office in 2016 after his predecessor quit following a crushing defeat in legislative elections for the party which had been in power for four-decades.

Faure also announced that the archipelago nation would hold a referendum ahead of the elections on whether citizens living abroad should be allowed to vote.

The country's current three-decade-old constitution does not allow for residents abroad to vote, a matter Faure said had been cause for much debate.

"As a people, we need to make a decision on this matter, to ensure that the constitution and electoral laws reflect what the Seychellois people want," he said, according to the statement.

He said he would ask the electoral commission to set a date for the elections within seven days from Tuesday.

Seychelles is made up of about 115 islands and tourism is one of the main drivers of an economy which boasts the highest gross domestic product per capita in Africa.