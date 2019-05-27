Otumfuo Praised For Sacking Corrupt Queen Mothers, Chiefs

Hon. Joseph Amankwah, former assembly member for Abuakwa in the Ashanti region, has showered praises on the ruler of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for disciplining some chiefs and queen mothers for engaging in acts of corruption.

Reacting to the sack, Hon. Joseph Amankwah lauded the Ashanti Kingdom ruler saying "Indeed we need such powerful leaders in our societies, am indeed enthused with the action taken by Otumfuo, I hope this will send a word of caution to those chiefs who want to tarnish the image of the Ashanti Kingdom with their selfish gains, I think it will help us all."

Meanwhile Abusuapanyin for one of the royal families in Ashanti kingdom (name withheld) indicated that, “dissolving those chiefs and punishing them will send signal to all chiefs who are fond of bullying people with their power.

"Some of the chiefs and queen mothers are fond of intimidating subordinates, they need to be penalized to serve as a deterrent to some queens and chiefs who has engaged themselves in such unscrupulous behavior.”

He however advised such persons to refrain from embracing corruption else they will soon be found wanting by the law.