Mortuary Workers To Go Red On May 29

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) says they will lay down their working tools starting from Wednesday, 29 May 2019.

The Mortuary Workers are demanding for an improved working conditions which the Ministry of Health (MoH) has failed to address.

The group’s General Secretary, Mr Richard Kofi Jordan, said the workers will not bow to any form of enforcement once they begin their strike until the Ministry of Health meet their demands.

Their distress include, denial of their mandatory annual leave, unavailability of protective clothing, lack of maintenance of mortuary facilities and failure to review their remuneration.

The group had earlier served a notice of a nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday, 2 May 2019 but later called it off upon the timely intervention by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

However, a roadmap to address their request has still not been met.