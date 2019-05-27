Action Movement To Celebrate June 4 With Rawlings

A parade and football gala marking the 40th anniversary of the June 4 uprising will be held at Aflao in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region on, Tuesday June 4, 2019.

A statement from the group confirmed that leading members of the revolution will be present to herald the commemoration and the football gala.

The programme will begin with a route march through the principal streets of Aflao to end at the RC Park where there shall be convergence for a series of activities including a football gala comprising sixteen teams from the municipality to climax the event.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with a trophy and a cash prize.

The chairman of the local organizing committee, Razak Musah has assured patrons of a very memorable event.

"We are looking forward to welcoming all believers in the revolution in and around the Volta region to Aflao as we observe what promises to be a memorable event, the statement concluded.

James Agbey - leader of the NDC Action Movement