Mpohor MP, DCE Sensitize BECE Candidates

The Member of Parliament for Mpohor Constituency, Honourable Alex Kofi Agyekum and the District Chief Executive for Mpohor District, Honourable Ignatius Asaah Mensah with some Officials of the Ghana Education Service have visited all the Junior High Schools both private and public in the District to sensitize and advise the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates on the need to study hard in preparation towards the exams.

He urges them to abide by the rules and regulations for peaceful and successful exams.

The MP in collaboration with the District Assembly and the District Education Directorate fully sponsored a "District Super Mock" for all the candidates to be fully prepared for the B.E.C.E come 10th of June, 2019.

In view of this, Hon. Agyekum and Hon. Asaah, as part of their scheduled visit to all B.E.C.E candidates across the District donated Mathematical Sets to them.

These two Honourable leaders of the District who have teaching backgrounds and therefore have education at heart explicitly interacted with the candidates and encouraged them to improve on the abysmal performance recorded in last year's results.

The Chairman for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture and also a member of the Education Committee, Alex Kofi Agyekum also promised, also stated that the visit was also to cease the opportunity to take notice of all the challenges faced by these schools in the District.

At the Santiaw Tsintsimhwe D/A Basic School, the Member of Parliament, donated twenty five (25) bags of cement to the school to renovate a dilapidated three classroom block and promised to solicit support from the District Assembly through the DCE, Honourable Asaah Mensah to construct a new three classroom block for the Junior High School.

The to supply some furniture, packs of roofing sheets, cements and other critical materials to curb the infrastructural deficit and enhance teaching and learning in some schools in towns like Botogyina, K9, Ayiem, Dominase, Adum Banso, Manso, Adansi Edaa, Angu and others.

At Manso in the Mpohor District, the MP and DCE in collaboration with the Women's Fellowship of the Church of Pentecost organized a seminar for over 200 candidates who are to write their Examinations in a New Examination Hall being constructed by the Member of Parliament with his Common Fund. Some teachers from Takoradi Senior High School were at the seminar to educate the candidates on the dos and don'ts in the Examination Hall.

As part of the enormous plans of the MP, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum to ensure that these B.E.C.E candidates have the maximum peace and serene environment to write their exams, he has made provision for all candidates to sleep under treated mosquito nets across all the exams centers in the District and also provided the extension of electricity amenities to all centers especially places which do not have.

The MP has also made provision for all candidates to be fed and have access to water throughout their stay for the exams by providing them with bags of rice and other foodstuffs.

Security-wise, the MP through the District Police Command has urged that Police Personnel especially the Community Police Personnel would be dispatched to all the exams centers across the District to ensure maximum protection of candidates' belongings and also for peace to reign.

Headmasters and Headmistresses of the schools were very impressed and commended the MP and the DCE for their kind gesture and said the donation of the mathematical sets arrived at the right time since majority of the candidates did not own one.

The MP and the DCE rounded up their tour at K9 D/A Basic School where apart from the Educational materials provided to the final year candidates, school uniforms were also distributed to all the Basic School Pupils and some of the vulnerable Junior High School students who do not have uniforms.

The MP and the DCE in their speech bemoaned the performance of candidates in last year's B.E.C.E results which according to them was 76% failure in the whole district and hoping that candidates will improve on the previous performance to make the District proud.

The MP who recently was alleged to have deceived his Constituents through a Photoshopped Road Construction which is not in the Constituency on social media by his saboteurs vehemently denied the allegations and rubbished the Press release from the Mpohor Constituency NDC and asked the general public to treat that statement with the contempt it deserves but was happy the Mpohor Constituency NPP Executives had set the records straight.

The DCE informed the media that the President in his visit to the constituency last year cut sod for the Apowa - Benso road to be constructed and work has started with the Contractor currently at site.

He continued that the MP toured the construction site recently to inspect the work only for some Facebook bloggers to photoshop a fueling station which is not on the road with the MP standing around and claiming the MP and the DCE are deceiving the general public that the so-called Photoshopped Road is the road the President performed the sod cutting.

The DCE also rubbished the said statement from the opposition NDC's Communication officer in Mpohor Constituency and volunteered by taking media men to the site where truly the Contractor was at site working.