27.05.2019 General News

EC To Suspend Replacement Of Lost ID's On June 7

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
The Electoral Commission (EC) will from Friday, June 7, suspend the replacement of lost ID cards at its District Offices in the country.

This, according to a statement signed and issued on Monday by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, is to allow the Commission to focus on the impending Limited Voters' Registration Exercise.

The replacement of the lost ID cards will continue after June 27, 2019.

"Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. The replacement of lost ID cards will continue after June 27, 2019," the statement read.

Below is the full statement:

527201995834_uypcsgfsrm_281aa265ad6c46c697c90f35e01e5cfe.jpeg

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter
