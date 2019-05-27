27.05.2019 General News EC To Suspend Replacement Of Lost ID's On June 7 By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum The Electoral Commission (EC) will from Friday, June 7, suspend the replacement of lost ID cards at its District Offices in the country. This, according to a statement signed and issued on Monday by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, is to allow the Commission to focus on the impending Limited Voters' Registration Exercise. The replacement of the lost ID cards will continue after June 27, 2019. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. The replacement of lost ID cards will continue after June 27, 2019," the statement read. Below is the full statement: Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter
EC To Suspend Replacement Of Lost ID's On June 7
The Electoral Commission (EC) will from Friday, June 7, suspend the replacement of lost ID cards at its District Offices in the country.
This, according to a statement signed and issued on Monday by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, is to allow the Commission to focus on the impending Limited Voters' Registration Exercise.
The replacement of the lost ID cards will continue after June 27, 2019.
"Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. The replacement of lost ID cards will continue after June 27, 2019," the statement read.
