Agriculture Is The Future Of Entrepreneurship—Kwame Bekoe

The Founder of Green Roots Company Mr. Kwame Bekoe has urged the Ghanaian youth to redirect their focus on Agriculture in their entrepreneurial exploits.

“Agriculture is the future of Africa, the people who take it seriously will be our next generation billionaires”, he said.

He said this during an empowerment seminar dubbed “You Are Extraordinary ” which was jointly organized by Rotaract Clubs of Accra-East and Canary Wharf over the weekend in Accra.

Touching on what made him successful in his ventures, Mr. Bekoe explained to the over forty participants that he concentrated on achieving one success after the other.

“I have observed that people want to do all things at the same time. You cannot be successful with such mindset. It has to be one win after the other," he posited.

Mr. Andrews Ofosuhene, District Rotaract Representative for District 9102, also called on Young Professionals and Students to make volunteerism part of their personal and professional development.

According to him, if these individuals commit their talent and time to a positive cause in society, it will go a long way to unlock career doors for them.

During the event, participants were grouped into three teams where they participated in the “Apprentice Challenge”. This activity was aimed at encouraging members of each team to come up with strategies that can lead to the resolution of some societal menace such as Streetism, Gun Violence among others. At the end of the Challenge, the group called Shakers emerged as winners. They outlined strategies that can be adopted to curtail gun violence in Ghana.

Sarudzai Bikwa, Vice President for Rotaract Club of Canary Wharf who led participants through the Challenge, commended the teams for their outstanding performance. She urged them to further challenge themselves to bring their strategies to light.

A participant at the event Elisha Tubo-Oreriba who is also the President-Elect for Rotaract Club of Accra-East said “I have learned that volunteering will lead to self-development and self-discovery. I have also learned to council more with others in a team about goals or projects”.

President of Rotaract Club of Accra-East, Peter Ahiakpor, in his remarks opined that deliberations during the event, was a clear indication that such programs are needed in our communities.

Mr. Ahiakpor further stated that the program will be organized annually to serve the greater good of society.