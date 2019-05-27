Inlaks Get Four Integrated ISO Certifications

Inlaks Limited, a leading systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa, has achieved four ISO certifications in an integrated approach.

These certifications were awarded by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) Canada.

The Inlaks Integrated Management System comprises of ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 20000 (IT Service Management), ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management) and ISO 22301 (Business Continuity Management).

The certifications show the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that products and services offered to both internal and external users maximize business value.

The four ISO certifications are also acknowledgements of the fact that Inlaks is committed to delivering impeccable quality; safeguarding employee and information assets and building resilience to events that significantly disrupts business growth.

Speaking on this accomplishment, the Managing Director, Africa Operations, Femi Adeoti, thanked the PECB board noting that the certification is proof that Inlaks is at the forefront of organisations which maintain high quality of service delivery across its business operations.

In his words, “a key part of our business we are passionate about and strive to fulfil is ensuring that all our business activities are up to international standards. This is in line with Inlaks core value of maintaining professionalism and excellence in the delivery of high quality IT services. These core values have over the years endeared us to our customers making us a key player in the dynamic Information Technology space of the country’s economy”.

Also speaking on the milestone achievement, PECB Group Inc., expressed happiness to announce the certification of Inlaks Limited for ISO/IEC 20000, ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301.

“By obtaining the ISO/IEC 20000 Certification, Inlaks Limited has proved to be reliable, effective, and consistent with its continually improved IT Services. Through the adoption of the ISO 9001 Certificate, Inlaks Limited will benefit by saving time, improving cost efficiency and customer relationships. Obtaining the ISO/IEC 27001 validates that the security of financial information, intellectual property, employee details, assets or information entrusted from third parties are being successfully managed and continually improved according to best practice approaches and frameworks which Inlaks has also accomplished. Acquiring the ISO 22301 will benefit Inlaks Limited clients through improved service and security, increased confidentiality, regulated legal compliance, fewer incidents or damage and top client delivery levels.”

The group congratulated senior management staff and employees for their commitment to achieve compliance with these international standards of the Management System Certification services.

It should be noted that Inlaks Limited was also recently awarded the “ICT Company of the Year” at the Beacon of ICT Awards 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria, for the third consecutive time. The award was organised by the Communications Week Media Limited.

About Inlaks

Established in 1982, INLAKS is an Information Technology Systems Integrator specialised in the deployment of dynamic and highly scalable ICT Infrastructure Solutions. Our customers cut across various segments including Banking, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas, Power, Utilities and the Distribution sectors of the economy. INLAKS also deploys Commercial/Resource Planning Software and Services to many multinational companies.