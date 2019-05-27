Inlaks, Temenos Drive Digital Transformation In Vista Bank Group

Foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks in partnership with Temenos, a leading banking software company, is set to implement the digital transformation strides of Vista Group.

Vista Bank is a challenger bank with the vision of building a world-class Pan-African Financial institution.

Implementing the Temenos software will support Vista Banks’ innovative strategy of generating new products and services speedily to cater for its operating market.

Hence, enabling the company to dominate by providing its customers with market-leading services through enhanced functionality and digital channels while conducting its banking operations.

Femi Adeoti, Managing Director Africa Operations at Inlaks said as a Temenos partner for over 20 years, it is their delight to provide best in class digital banking solutions to Vista Bank via Temenos which has held the number one position for core banking solutions according to IBS ranking for 18 years running.

“Inlaks as a company thrives on providing innovative solutions that enable our customers adapt and stand out in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology,” he stated.

Jean-Paul Mergeai, Managing Director Middle East & Africa at Temenos noted that they look forward to working as a close strategic technology partner of the bank as it realizes its goal of building a world-class pan-African financial institution group in addition to driving both economic development and financial inclusion in Africa.

She added that with Temenos’ market-leading, cloud-agnostic, cloud-agnostic technology the bank will be in an ideal position to meet their commitment of providing cutting-edge digital banking solutions, as well as innovative products and services, aimed at satisfying the unique needs of their customers.

“This partnership further strengthens Temenos’ long-standing presence in West Africa where for years our real-time and scalable banking software has been helping financial institutions address their evolving customer demands and regulatory requirements, “Jean-Paul Mergeai stressed.

About Inlaks

Inlaks is a leading system integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers.

Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure Solutions Provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities.

With an impressive customer base that includes six Central Banks in West Africa, 18 of the 24 banks in Nigeria and other major customers in the West African region, Inlaks has become the dominant Information Technology Company in Africa.

Inlaks' customers cut across various segments including Banking, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas, Power, Utilities and the Distribution sectors of the economy.