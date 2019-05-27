NDC UK & Ireland Announces Alhaji Musah Yarga’s Demise

The Mbalba, Yarga and allied families regret to announce the sudden demise of their beloved Alhaji Musah Yarga. He passed away yesterday, 26th May 2019 in Accra after a short illness. He was 80 years old.

Alhaji Musah Yarga is the father of Mrs Jawhara Mbalba, the dear wife of our NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter Chairman, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba.

He was buried in Bawku earlier today in accordance with Islam religion.

Any further information in relation to funeral arrangements will be announced later. Members can call Chairman Mbalba on 07872524945 to commiserate with him and the family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr & Mrs Mbalba and the rest of their family at this difficult time. May Alhaji Musah Yarga's soul rest in peace.

Signed :

Mike Dzidula Kudiabor

Chapter Secretary

Cc...

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chapter Chairman

Ms Janet Atiah

Chapter Vice-Chairperson

Mr Adamu Musah

Chapter Organiser