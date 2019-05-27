Farage trumps established British political order in EU vote

The outcome of the European elections created the backdrop on Monday of how British voters truly feel about Brexit. The ruling Conservative party and the opposition Labour party were the night's big losers as Conservatives regrouped for more internal fighting in order to decide who will be the next prime minister.

Despite it being a bank holiday weekend, Eurosceptic and MEP winner Nigel Farage crowed about his personal win and his Brexit party win.

“We in the Brexit party have got men and women with considerable business experience, we want to be a part of that negotiating team,” he told a crowd after the MEP results were announced on Sunday night.

“We want to take responsibility for what's happening and we're ready to do so, I hope the government is listening,” he added.

Farage's no-deal Brexit party took the most votes for their seats in European Parliament, but smaller remainer parties -- Liberal Democrats, Greens and Change UK -- followed closely behind with a combined total of 35.8 percent of the vote.

What the European elections pointed out from the UK side is how massively divided the country is on whether to leave the European Union or remain.

The Conservative party currently has nine candidates, which it whittle down to two before members across the country vote for the next prime minister. Prime Minister Theresa May will step down on 7 June and Conservatives will determine who will run the country before the end of July.

Frontrunner for the top position is former foreign minister and mayor of City of London Boris Johnson, who said the election message was clear.

"We can and must deliver. No one sensible would aim exclusively for a no-deal outcome. No one responsible would take no-deal off the table," wrote Johnson in his column in the Telegraph newspaper. He thought that Brexit could be achieved by 31 October, the delay date given to the UK by the European Union.

The opposition Labour party has waffled on whether to give people the right to vote again on Brexit. Some Labour members reportedly switched allegiances to the Brexit party, tired of an unclear message.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn said Labour would push to stop a no-deal Brexit and try to reunite the country.

"This issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote," Corbyn said in a statement.

Turnout was under 37 percent, making it the second highest polling result in any European election in the UK.