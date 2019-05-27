NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter Organises Lecture On Holy Ramadan

The Zongo Caucus of the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter organised a lecture at the Ghana Muslim Welfare Centre in UK, as part of the activities to make the holy month of Ramadan, a memorable one.

Alhaji Ahassan Mbalba, Chairman of the NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter, in a press statement issued and copied to Modernghana, expressed his profound gratitude to the Zongo Community in UK for the warm reception.

He also extended the NDC’s flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama, Ramadan best wishes to the Zongo Community and assured them that the Presidential candidate will at the right time pay a working visit to the Ghana Muslim Welfare Centre in UK.

Alhaji Mbalba also prayed for peaceful elections and a resounding victory for the NDC Presidential candidate, John Mahama and all NDC parliamentary candidates in 2020 general elections.

Mr Solomon Tampuri, aka Lawyer Solo of Tamson’s Legal Services, explained the UK immigration policies for Ghanaians to acquire British citizenship, Permanent Residence and Limited Leave to Remain.

The Deputy Secretary of NDC UK and Ireland Chapter, Awudu Sannie, reiterated the significance the party attached to the unwavering support the Zongos give to NDC and assured to gainer more votes from the zongo communities to ensure NDC electoral victory.

“We are NDC and NDC is us”. This is the slogan that the Zongo Caucus coordinator, Issaka Sannie (Farakhan) used to describe the lectures. He opined that Every Zongo is NDC and NDC is every Zongo everywhere in the world, " he stated.

Below is the full statement:

NDC-UK & IRELAND CHAPTER- ZONGO CAUCUS ORGANISED A LECTURE ON 25/05/2019 AT GHANA MOSLEM WELFARE CENTRE FOR THE MOSLEM COMMUNITY AS PART OF ACTIVITIES FOR THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMANDAN.

In accordance with its social responsibility policy to the Ghanaian Community in the UK, the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter’s Zongo Caucus organised a free lecture on the UK’s Immigration and BREXIT at the Ghana Welfare Centre for the Moslem Community in the UK.

The resource person, Barrister Solomon Tampuri (commonly known as Lawyer Solo) of Tamson’s Legal Services, explained the available immigration routes for Ghanaians to acquire British citizenship, Permanent Residence and Limited Leave to Remain. Mr Tampuri emphasised the importance of Ghanaians residing in the UK to use the services of lawyers to regularise their immigration status in the UK.

The participants asked questions on the different types of application, options of bringing family members and dependants to join them in UK. Lawyer Solo provided satisfactory answers and detailed explanation on questions on: The UK Immigration law and the EU Regulations.

The NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter Chairman, Alhaji Ahassan Mbalba expressed his profound appreciation to the Zongo Community in UK for the warm reception. Alhaji Mbalba extended Ramadan best wishes from the NDC’s flag bearer HE John Dramani Mahama and assured the leadership of Zongo Community that HE John Mahama will soon visit the Ghana Moslem Welfare Centre. Alhaji Mbalba asked prayers for peaceful elections and a resounding victory for HE John Mahama and NDC’s parliamentary candidates in next year’s elections.

Mr. Awudu Sannie, the NDC UK and Ireland Deputy Chapter Secretary reiterated the significance the party attaches to the unwavering support the Zongos give to NDC and assured the gathering that, it is and has always been a contributing factor in NDC electoral victories.

“We are NDC and NDC is us”. This is the slogan that the Zongo Caucus coordinator, Issaka Sannie (Farakhan) used to describe the lectures. He opined that, Every Zongo is NDC and NDC is every Zongo everywhere in the world.

The Chairman of the Community, Alhaji Garba and the elders of the UK Zongo thanked the NDC party for their foresight and organising such an educative and informative lecture to the Community. He thanked Sadiq Tindy, Councilor Dominic Mbang, Adamu Musah, Torgbi Adza and the rest of the NDC members who were at the centre to grace the occasion.

3Y3 Zu!!!

Issaka Sannie (Farakhan)