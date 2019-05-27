MASLOC Gives To Chief Imam

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has presented bags on rice and cash to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on behalf of the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President HE Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

The presentation is to support the centenary anniversary of the National Chief Imam and the Ramadan season which is being observed by Muslims in Ghana and around the globe.

Items donated included 100 bags of rice and GH¢ 5,000.00 cash.

Mr. Stephen Amoah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC presented the items on behalf of the President, Vice President and MASLOC at the Chief Imam’s residence in Accra on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Mr. Amoah said the donation was H.E. Akufo-Addo’s government contribution towards the birthday of Chief Imam and the Ramadan.

He added that it will further strengthen the company’s ties with the office of the Chief Imam and requested from the Chief Imam to continue to pray for MASLOC, and the Akufo-Addo led administration.

“As long as the Chief Imam’s birthday is celebrated, MASLOC is part of it and may Allah continue to make the Chief Imam a great person. Our work is to make the lives of the people better, and put smiles on the faces of the poor and needy. The month of Ramadan reaffirms our work, as a time of joy as we extol the values of the Islamic faith; empathy and charity. In the spirit of this occasion, and in furtherance of our existing relationship with the Chief Imam and the Muslim community, we are here to lend our support towards the successful celebration of Chief Imam’s centenary celebrations and the Ramadan,” he stressed.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu expressed gratitude to MASLOC and the President for their kindness.

He prayed for Allah to bless Ghana and continue to make Ghana a haven of peace.

He also asked God to give the President and his vice strength and wisdom to be able to stand in difficult times to make Ghana a better place for Ghanaians.