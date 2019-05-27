Ghanaians To Face 'Biting' Economic Hardship In October – Prophet

Leader and founder of Cosmos Walker Affran Ministries, Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran has revealed that Ghanaians should brace themselves for a more frightening economic hardship which is set to hit the country from October 2019 – December 2020.

The man of God revealed in his Facebook post that the blood of the three missing Takoradi girls will invoke pain and frightening economic hardships for more than a year, starting from October 1st 2019 to 31st December 2020.

“There is going to be a dangerous hardship in Ghana economically from October 1st 2019 to 31st December 2020 . Three Takoradi kidnap girls blood is going to fight Ghana economy from the date stated in above.

The old woman told the man that, before you do evil think twice before you do it but when you want to do good, do it without thinking twice because of God, karma and nature will be your judge".

" thou saith the Lord "

prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran”.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have reacted to the prophecy, lambasting the man of God in the screenshots below;