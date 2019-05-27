Kufuor To Launch GJA 70th Anniversary

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor will on Tuesday, May 28 launch the 70th Anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The launch dubbed, "Democracy, Freedom, and Independence of the Media in Ghana: 70 years of GJA's Contribution," will be chaired by Dr. Daniel McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies.

This was announced in a statement signed and issued on Monday, by Kofi Yeboah, GJA General Secretary.

"Government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, former Presidents and national executive members of the GJA, veteran and senior journalists, representatives of corporate Ghana and other dignitaries have been invited to the ceremony," he disclosed.

The GJA, according to the statement, will also use the occasion to honour former President Kufuor for his tremendous support to the Association and efforts at promoting the freedoms and Independence of the media.

Other individuals and corporate bodies who have supported the cause of the GJA in particular and the media in general over the past decades will also be honored.