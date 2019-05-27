NDC Parliamentary Aspirant Support Ketu-South BECE Candidates With  Maths Sets

Mr Godson Bill Ocloo, a Parliamentary Candidate aspirant on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ketu-South has presented thousands of Mathematical sets and french books to candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region.

The donation is aimed at ensuring that no candidate lacked basic exam writing materials required for the examination.

The donation targets three schools in each of the five Zonal Council areas of the District.

Mr Ocloo told Modernghana via phone after the presentation that the gesture was in line with his vision to change and transform the face of Ketu-South, through the provision of quality education.

He hinted about the establishment of a "Constituency Best Student Award Scheme" for students who excel in their exams with distinction under his leadership as MP.

He advised the BECE candidates to stick to their books, study hard ahead of the exams so they could compelete all their questions in order to come out with flying colours.

Mr Ocloo admonished the candidates to reflect solemnly on all what their teachers had taught them and what they had also learnt and write the examination with confidence.

In every examination, Mr Ocloo said there is bound to be tension, but charged the candidates to stay focus and not be distracted.

He also appealed to class teachers to stay away from the examination centres in order not to interfere in the exercise.

Heads of schools who received the items expressed gratitude to the NDC parliamentary aspirant and advised the candidates to eschew examination malpractices to avoid the cancellation of their papers.

The teachers also asked them not to panic but stay calm and read the questions well before answering them.