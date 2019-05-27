Election 2020: Sammy Awuku's Strategy Could Win NPP Power

Dela Coffie

An activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie has eulogized Sammy Awuku, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party for his strategy to tackle party organization ahead of the 2020 General Election.

Expressing his admiration for Sammy Awuku in a Facebook post on Monday, Dela Coffie says the NPP National Organizer's strategies are beginning to make the NPP very attractive, adding that election 2020 will be won by the party with the best strategies.

He wrote; "I greatly admire the strategy Sammy Awuku is deploying to tackle party organization ahead of election 2020. He seems to be doing something right with his local and international empowerment/capacity building workshops for his regional organizers and party executives."

According to the outspoken politician, his party could have done the same when they were in government, but rather they weakened their party structures and officers.

Below is a screenshot of what he posted: