WordDigest: Wait For Tomorrow

[So the LORD the latter end of Job more than his beginning: for he had fourteen thousand sheep, and six thousand camels, and a thousand yoke of oxen, and a thousand she asses] Job 42:12 KJV

Job was a wealthy man until one day Satan rained destruction upon his entire life.

Job's farm, livestock, wife and children were all destroyed by Satan after he had requested a permission from God to torment Him.

In a process, Satan inflicted Job's body with deep wounds. So, where were his friends?

Did he (Job) had friends?

Yes he had. However, His friends whom should have been sympathetic and to some extent empathetic, told him (Job) to denounce His God.

Diplomatically, Job didn't comply with his friends thoughts. He suffered terrible moments at the hands of Satan. Nonetheless, Job still looked up to God for solutions or answers.

He waited for tomorrow to receive God's restorations.

And when the day finally came, job got twice of everything he had lost.

Folks regardless of your circumstances now or future, don't give up. But wait for tomorrow for God Has a good plan for your life.

As you wait for restoration or a miracle from God, pray, sing psalms to God, be careful of friends, have faith in Christ Jesus constantly and be good to others.

Folks, wait for tomorrow for tomorrow could be better off especially when you have Jesus Christ by your side.

Peace!

Shalom.

Prayer: O Lord fight our battles and restore unto us victories in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

