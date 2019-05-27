NPP Loyal Ladies 'Lick' Tema General Hospital 

Members of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Loyal Ladies Greater Accra Chapter undertook a massive clean-up exercise at the Tema General Hospital.

The group cleared weeds, and de-silted choked gutters among others.

They later visited the Neonatal and Paediatric Wards of the Hospital where they interacted with staff and new mothers to seek some of their challenges and how they can be assisted.

Supported by the Office of The First Lady and the Rebecca Foundation, NPP-USA members in Ghana, Executives and MPs from Tema Central, East and West constituencies, the NPP Loyal Ladies presented several items, including toiletries, detergents, disposable maternity wraps as well as biscuits and drinks to the hospital.

Principal Nursing Officer at the Tema General Hospital Kokui Klutse said her team was elated at the surprise visit and kind gesture shown by the NPP Loyal Ladies, promising that the donated items will be used for the comfort of patients.

On their part, the NPP Loyal Ladies Greater Accra Chapter expressed their willingness and determination to touch the hearts of mothers, children and the vulnerable in society by seeking the necessary support to address their pressing needs.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of the Tema NPP Loyal Ladies group. Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah former Chairman of NPP USA who led the NPP USA team praised the commitment and loyalty of the NPP Loyal Ladies and assured the bigger NPP fraternity that the NPP USA members currently in Ghana will work even harder than they did in the 2016 elections for the New Patriotic Party to retain power.

The group was joined in the exercise by the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NPP Perpetual Lomokie Akwada, NPP-USA members in Ghana, some constituency youth organizers of the Party and representatives from the Rebecca Foundation.