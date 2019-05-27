New Aurecon Unit To Tackle Risk Of Project Failure, Safeguard Asset Value

Global engineering and infrastructure advisory company Aurecon has established a new Capital Program Assurance (CPA) unit to help clients better manage risk, reduce ballooning project costs, and safeguard the value of assets.

Independent global analysis indicates that 30 to 60% of projects fail by more than 25% cost and/or schedule overrun, whilst post-implementation review results indicate that more than 80% of projects fail to achieve one or more key metrics contained in the business case.

As asset owners increasingly struggle to assess asset performance as a source of sustainable value, the unit provides clients the crucial assurance they need to know and trust that their portfolio, programs, and projects are meeting organisational strategic objectives.

Johan de la Rey, Aurecon Principal, Capital Program Assurance, said the unit’s expertise extends far beyond traditional auditing services.

“Successful investment programs and projects benchmark governance, risk and controls during the complete decision and delivery life cycle, to improve investment returns. The deep dive we do into financial, commercial and planning empowers and protects clients to rely on information and data to report progress and overall organisational status to stakeholders,"said de la Rey.