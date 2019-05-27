From Masters Degree To Unashamed Plumber, Meet Paapa Dankyi

In a time where most of modern society exhibits a substantial bias towards certain professions and career options as more prestigious compared to others, one young African is leading a new wave of unashamed highly sought after individuals in industries and work spaces that would have hitherto been considered low and mostly for illiterates or unlearned artisans.

Meet Ghana’s Paapa Dankyi, a 28-year-old Managing Director of one of the fastest growing Plumbing Agencies in the country. Paapa has been running SAMODAK(Kisseman Branch) for the last 4 years as Managing Director and has since transformed the trajectory of the business into one that is ubiquitous, far more reaching and socially relevant.

An alumni of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor’s Degree in Rural Arts and Industry, Paapa attended Pastor Abaidoo Prep. School, Okuapeman Senior High School and its completing his Master’s Degree (Executive MBA) at GIMPA. As Managing Director, Paapa not only runs the administrative arm of the company and steers its operations, he also doubles as an on-site Professional Plumber who digs his fingers into the mud and ensures clients uttermost satisfaction.

The young trailblazer is inspired by the works and legacies of Ghana’s Mr. Twum Barima, Mr. Samuel Amoafo and Nigeria’s Femi Otedola. An extremely driven yet comely leader, Paapa’s life purpose is to put smiles on the faces of everyday people by providing everyday solutions.

Today we don’t see anything unusual about ambitious young entrepreneurs who have the zeal to change the world, whilst scraping old believes and disrupting the status quo, this has been made possible because of industrious and unconventional young people like Paapa Dankyi.

For him the otherwise highly disregarded ‘PLUMBER” title is something he wears with honor and dignity regardless of his background and educational heights. It re-affirms a new wave that is already blowing across the continent, where titles like Farmer, Plumber and the likes are now attractive ventures for young people.

“We need to as a people to intentionally create a culture that is inclusive, accommodating and encourages all forms of skillsets and talents, one that rewards in dignity and respect all varying levels of skillsets, that is the only way we can ensure the possibility of an equitable wealth creation module for our continent”, Paapa remarked.