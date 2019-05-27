NDC Urges Elected Northern Regional Executives To Rally Support For Victory In 2020

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) held its Northern Regional Conference over the weekend in Tamale to elect executives to steer the affairs of the party in the region for the next four years.

The positions contested for include Secretary, Youth organiser, Deputy Communication Officer, Treasure and deputy Treasure.

Mohammed Abdul Salam polled 373 to win as the Regional Secretary of the party.

Hajia Shamima was elected treasurer, she polled 288 votes and John Kpeli, a Banker by profession polled 283 votes to win the the deputy treasurer position in the Northern region.

Hardi Pagzaa was voted as the Deputy Communications officer after polling 238 votes.

Abdul Karim also garnered 61 votes to be Youth Organiser.

Mohammed Abdul Salam, who spoke on behalf of the newly elected executives appealed to the contestants and their supporters to put the elections behind them and strive to promote unity and understanding in the party.

He shared with the delegates and supporters, the vision and plans to make "the NDC become the most attractive political party in the region,” by instituting policies that would directly benefit grassroots members of the opposition party.

He advocated the devolution of more power to the grassroots within the rank of the NDC which he said is the sure way to ensure the party work actively towards victory in the 2020 elections.

The NDC executive also stressed on unity among the party ahead of the 2020 polls to enable them capture all parliamentary seats that were lost to the New Patriotic Party in the region.

Deputy treasurer John Kpeli assured party members that, he will prioritise the grassroots participation in the management of the party.

According to him, the views of ordinary party people will carry heavier weight in the affairs of the party in the region under his watch.

John Kpeli demonstrated a lot of commitment to the growth of the NDC party., especially in the Eastern Corridor.

He uses his personal resource for party work during campaign and election periods. It emerged that on all occasions, he used his boat [Outboard Motor] to convey voters from their villages to the voting centres without any charges. He promised to use all his best skills to mobilise funds towards the 2020 election.

He added that he is committed to create jobs and economic opportunities for the youth in the region.

He promised to use various strategies including the formation of business clubs and adoption of branches, and constituencies to help make the party strong.