Students Abandon Death Trap JHS Classrooms For Okro Farming

Residents of Brukum, a farming community in the Eastern region of Ghana are griefed with fear for the lives of kids due to the deplorable state of classrooms.

During a visit to the community by team of journalists, some parent disclosed that the classrooms at Brukum Agavanya Junior High School are now death traps due to its poor state.

Touching on their roads, other parents revealed that "our community has been abandoned by previous governments and the current Nana Addo administration and we are ready to spit venom on any politician who visits this community in the upcoming 2020 elections campaign. I

“Common motor bikes cannot even ply our roads due to its porous state, all our farm produce are now perishing, we don’t even have proper drinking water,” they lamented.

Meanwhile Parent Teachers Association Chairman of the school, Mr. Thomas Keni bemoaned that “all the children in the community have opted for Okro farming instead of school due to the deplorable state of our schools and we are appealing to government and other stakeholders to come to our aid else we fear the future of these kids will be in tatters”.