Blame WAEC Workers For Massive WASSCE Leakage – Educationist

Popular Ghanaian Educationist, Counsellor Daniel Fenyi, has called on the West African Education Council (WAEC) to cancel the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with immediate effect over leakages of WASSCE exam questions.

According to the Educationist, the leakage of exams papers has compromised the credibility of the entire examination.

The Counsellor indicated that even though he has already held discussions with the Minister of Education, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh about this awkward development, he promised to ensure sanity prevail.i

The Educationist is counting on the minister to further meet the relevant stakeholders in the sector to decide on the cancellation of the entire WASSCE.

Mr. Fenyi explained that “all the leaked questions are flying on social media before they are taken in the examination centers. This I suspects is the making of some workers at WAEC who must be investigated and punished, if found guilty”.

He further called on all teacher unions such as Ghana National Association Of Teachers (GNAT), National Association Of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT, Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH) and Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) to step in and show keen interest in this academic tsunami waiting to explode over this negative practice in Ghana.

The Maverick educationist alleged that some invigilators, teachers and headmasters are seriously involved in this criminal act and must be severely dealt with.

“If the right things are not done now, Ghana shall regret in the future since we shall be producing doctors, teachers, lawyers, engineers, politicians, accountants, etc who have no knowledge and competence in their fields since stealing and cheating is normal to them”.

Counsellor Fenyi urges the Education Minister saying “I would blame every mess in the education sector on too much politicization which is destroying the country's educational system and if drastic measures are not put in place to curb it, the future of the country will be disastrous”.