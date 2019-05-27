27.05.2019 Headlines Just In: BoG Maintains Policy Rate at 16% Again By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana has maintained the policy rate at 16 percent. According to the committee, the decision was influenced by the positive trends on the international market as well as the domestic front. The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison announced this at the 88th Monetary Policy press briefing on today Monday 27th May, 2019. More soon... Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Deputy Editor
Just In: BoG Maintains Policy Rate at 16% Again
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana has maintained the policy rate at 16 percent.
According to the committee, the decision was influenced by the positive trends on the international market as well as the domestic front.
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison announced this at the 88th Monetary Policy press briefing on today Monday 27th May, 2019.
More soon...