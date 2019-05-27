Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
27.05.2019 Headlines

Just In: BoG Maintains Policy Rate at 16% Again

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Just In: BoG Maintains Policy Rate at 16% Again

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana has maintained the policy rate at 16 percent.

According to the committee, the decision was influenced by the positive trends on the international market as well as the domestic front.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison announced this at the 88th Monetary Policy press briefing on today Monday 27th May, 2019.

More soon...

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Deputy Editor
TOP STORIES

Just In: BoG Maintains Policy Rate at 16% Again

1 hour ago

Ghana Post Has Seen A Turnaround Via Technology--Ghana Post ...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line