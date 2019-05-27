Dear Child Rights International

Re: #CampLiberiaFive

I am writing to bring to your attention, the situation that five Camp Liberia children, whose ages range from 12 to less than a year, face, as a result of the fact that their mother is schizophrenic.

Sadly, their much-traumatised father, is suicidal too on top of that, because he doesn't yet understand that she is actually ill mentally - and not being ruined by witchcraft as he believes.

I know how full your hands are helping to protect children nationwide but would be grateful if you could somehow find the time to spare and provide immediate assistance for these poor and innocent children, by intervening swiftly in this matter, for their sake.

I have got the local administration here at Buduburam to intervene, but as is usual with pen-pushing-officialdom, they are moving at glacial pace - although this is a very dangerous moment for the five siblings. Please help the #CampLiberiaFive.

Thanks.

Kind regards,

Kofi.