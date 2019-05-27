The 10 Ways To Ruin Your Life

"You will get the opportunity to throw off the shackles only by realizing you are a slave."

Regret the past

Don't invest time and energy for things that do not even exist anymore, instead, continue to focus on the present. This is what regrets do, they keep you attached to things from the past that are not even important at present.

Accept that lies told about you

Even if you know they have lied about you, accept those lies that you are bigger than. Knowing the truth and continuing to accept that distorted reality, builds one stronger.

Stay in an unsuitable situation

The situation can be both a relationship and a job. You might think it's just temporary or even that, it could be best for you, but you're just deluding yourself. Unsuitable situations are like quicksand, they make you sink slowly. If you don't leave when you realize that they are not good for you, in the end, you become one with that swamp.

Surrender to addictions

It may be alcohol or drugs addiction. Accepting an addiction is a conscious act of surrender. You agree to lose one battle, and then another and you will slowly lose the war.

Dreaming without acting

It is nice to dream and open your heart to new goals and universes but dreaming without action makes no sense. You won't need anything to sit still while you wait for your intentions to manifest, without even taking the slightest action to move the situation.

Sleep more than necessary

Maybe you feel like taking a rest while not necessary or you are avoiding your real life and looking for shelter under the covers. Of course, you’ll lose all the opportunities you could get if you were awake.

Play the blame card

You did something wrong and instead of admitting that it was really wrong, you take the pride to be happy of the wrong you did. Always let your conscience be clear it is powerful than any medicine.

Don't misuse time

If you lose something, you haven’t lost your life. Don’t waste too much precious time to look for something you can get new and better.

Avoid people who are always looking for trouble

Show your gentleness and always don’t attack those who like to prey on you because many put on good clothes but have psychological problems.

Work as much as you can

Work as much as can but don’t ruin your health. Going beyond these physical limits will ruin your life faster than you think.