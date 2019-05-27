Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
27.05.2019 General News

Prestea Huni-Valley NDC Gives To Muslims

By Daniel Kaku
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency of the Western Region has donated 40 bags of sugar and 40 cartons of milk to some Muslim communities in the area.

The donation is to support Muslims during the Ramadan period.

The beneficiary communities include; Bogoso, Prestea, Aboso, Huni Valley Damang among others.

The Presentation was made on behalf of the party by the former District Chief Executive of the area, Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and Former MP, Hon. Francis Adu Blay Koffie together with the party Chairman, Karim Salifu, the Secretary, Dr. Mathew Ayeh and other party executives.

Presenting the items, the former DCE Hon. Wisdom Cudjoe said the donation is to show their solidarity to the Muslim community in the Ramadan period.

He added that the NDC will continue to associate itself with the Muslims.

Mr. Cudjoe applauded the Muslims for always giving peace a chance.

He urged them to live with the Christians in peace and harmony.

On his part, the former MP, Hon. Adu Blay Koffie urged the Muslims to continue to pray for Ghana so that they can maintain the peace they are enjoying in the country.

The beneficiary Muslim communities expressed their profound appreciation for the kind gesture and prayed for the NDC party.

They also promised to live in peace and harmony.

