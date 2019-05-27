Abronye DC Petitions Amidu To Arrest NDC Bono Regional Organiser For Embezzlement

The ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to "arrest, interrogate and prosecute" the NDC Bono Regional Organiser, Mohammed Seidu alias Maha for allegedly stealing state's properties.

In a petition signed by the NPP's Chairman and sighted by the media, he has accused the NDC's Bono Regional Organiser of stealing and misappropriation of state vehicles.

According to Abronye DC, the NDC's Organiser during John Mahama led administration, used his political influence to connive with some Directors of the then Brong Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council to sneak out vehicles which belonged to Ministry of Local Government for his personal gains.

Abronye explained that "During the tenure of Prez John Mahama, the Ministry of Local Government secured certain vehicles which were to be used by the Coordinating Councils to enhance their activities".

He added that "These cars were however subsequently distributed across all the 10 Regions of the Republic".

He continued that "When that of the Brong Ahafo Region arrived Mohammed Seidu who was the then Regional Organiser of the ruling party because of his immense influence in the party and indirectly in the government at the Regional level, connived with some other Directors at the Brong Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council to sneak out some KOMATSU WA 470 Bulldozer and MILLER KIPPER MAN DIESEL Trucks which belonged to the Ministry for their personal gains.

According to him, Mohammed Seidu is hiring and renting them to road/ building contractors in the Brong Ahafo Region without rendering any account or whatsoever to the State.

He added that Mohammed Seidu has violated section 124, section 159 and section 129 of the Criminal Act of Ghana, 1960 (Act 29) respectively by stealing from the State.

Below is the full petition:

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

[email protected]

Sunyani - Odumasi

Bono Region

23rd May, 2019

The Special Prosecutor

The Office Of The Special Prosecutor

Ministries - Accra

Ghana

Dear Sir / Madam,

PETITION TO ARREST, INTERROGATE AND PROSECUTE MR. MOHAMMED SEIDU "A.K.A" MAHA

1. I Kwame Baffoe Abronye a citizen of Ghana who seeks to protect the interest of Ghanaians at all times is herein writing this petition for your outfit to investigate one Mohammed Seidu A. K. A "Maha"

2. Mohammed Seidu A. K.A Maha is the current Bono Regional Organizer of the NDC. He was also the Regional Organiser of the NDC prior to the creation of the New regions. In other words, he was the (NDC Brong Ahafo Regional Organizer) as he then was.

3. This petition also suggest that, your outfit which is mandated by law to investigate all substantial allegations on corruption and prosecute offenders should also arrest, investigate and prosecute Mohammed Seidu for Stealing which is contrary to section 124 of the Criminal Act Of Ghana 1960 (Act 29)

4. He should also be investigated for forgery of documents which is also contrary to section 159 and 160 of the Criminal Act 1960 (Act 29)

5. Additionally, he should be investigated on the grounds of fraudulent breach of trust which is also contrary to section 129 of the Criminal Act of Ghana 1960 (Act 29).

BASES OF PETITION

6. During the tenure of Prez John Mahama, the Ministry of Local Government secured certain vehicles which were to be used by the Coordinating Councils to enhance their activities.

7. These cars where however subsequently distributed across all the 10 Regions of the Republic.

8. When that of the Brong Ahafo Region arrived Mohammed Seidu who was the then Regional Organiser of the ruling party because of his immense influence in the party and indirectly in the government at the Regional level, successful connived with some other Directors at the Brong Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council to sneak out some KOMATSU WA 470 Bulldozer and MILLER KIPPER MAN DIESEL Trucks which belonged to the Ministry for their personal gains such as hiring and renting them to road/ building contractors in the Brong Ahafo Region without rendering any account or whatsoever to the State.

9. This means that, Mohammed Seidu was illegally trading and doing business with state machines and properties which he and his other allies were supposed to hold in trust for the benefit of the entire Brong Ahafo Region.

10. Mohammed Seidu AKA 'Maha' during his illegal operations forged fake receipts in the name of the Regional Coordinating Council so as to cover and hide his illegal operations. These fake receipts had the signatures of the then Regional Cordinating Director.

11. Upon approaching the Hon. Chahaa who was the then Regional Coordinating Director, he said he was not aware of the said vehicles in the Region and that is the reason why he did not add anything concerning those vehicles in his transitional handing over notes. He added that, he did not know how come vehicles which belonged to his outfit found their way under the auspices of Mohammed Seidu

12. Upon intelligence gathered, I noted that even though the Regional Cordinating Director was aware certain trucks which have been brought to his outfit were missing, and allegedly in the custody of Maha, he did not have enough efficacy to demand for the whereabouts of those vehicles because, Mohammed Seidu was a very influential figure in the his party (NDC) because of the position he held during their reign in government.

13. I suggest that, the actions, operations and activities of Mohammed Seidu based on paragraph 11 and 12 of this petition amounts to Stealing and misappropriation of a property which did not belong to him and thereby a breach of section 125 of the Criminal Act of Ghana, 1960 (Act 29)

14. To add to that, the Director of BNI in Brong Ahafo and I were able to retrieve some of the cars belonging to the state from this Mohammed Seidu during the infant state of this government.

Also, the then Regional Police Crime Officer of the Brong Ahafo Region Mr. Nana Boadi also confirmed on a Sunyani Based radio Moonlight FM that, Mohammed Seidu had engaged in all the activities stated above. The Regional Police Command subsequently established a docket which was supposed to be sent to court but because of certain mischievous reasons, the then Regional Police Command could not pursue the matter.

15. I therefore request your outfit to investigate Mr. Mohammed Seidu and his companions because some of the cars are still in their possession.

16. To add to that, upon retrieval of the vehicles from Mohammed Seidu, we realized that, these vehicles were still in the name of the Ministry of Local GOVERNMENT which has been rented out to several contractors who upon confronted provided fake receipts that, they had rented it from the Regional Cordinating council.

17. I urge you to invite Mohammed Seidu and all other persons who may be found culpable for questioning.

18. Also, Mohamed Seidu should be compelled to render accounts of the vehicles under reference to the state with immediate effect. And also pay all proceeds which were obtained as a result of illegally commercializing state vehicles.

19. Upon the request of any evidence, I shall be willing to adduce same. However, below are the list of vehicles which have been successfully retrieved so far by myself and the then Brong Ahafo BNI Director with their registration numbers for your perusal.

i. GP 3256 15 KOMATSU WA 470

ii. GP 3284 15 KOMATSU WA 470

iii. GE 3252 15 KOMATSU WA 470

iv. GE 3279 15 KOMATSU WA 470

v. GE 3232 15 KOMATSU WA 470

vi. GE 369 15 MEILLER KIPPER TRUCK

vii. GE 380 15 MEILLER KIPPER TRUCK

viii. GE 378 15 MEILLER KIPPER TRUCK

ix. GE 368 15 MEILLER KIPPER TRUCK

x. GP 3282 15 BULLDOZER

20. Kindly revert to me via my email address provided above in case you need any information.

Counting on your usual corporation.

Thank you.

Yours Faithfully,

Signed!!

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Also Addressed To

1. The Director General

The Criminal Investigative Department

Ghana Police Service

Cantoments - Accra

Ghana

2. The Attorney General

The Attorney General's Department

Ministries - Accra

Ghana

Source: Daniel Kaku