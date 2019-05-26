UBA Celebrates AU Day With African Touch

It was an unusual appearance at the Head Office of UBA Ghana as staff were seen not in their normal corporate attire but several touch of traditional wears.

The event was to commemorate the African Union Day which is celebrated on May 25. The day celebrates Africa's unity in diversity and also highlights the cultural and economic potential on the African continent

The workers marked the day wearing various Ghanaian attire including kaba, fugu, agbaza and kente.

Not only were they dressed traditionally, there were various local drinks that were served customers who went to the bank to transact business. They were served coconut juice, asaana, pito among others.

Head of Corporate Communications of UBA Ghana, Daniel Adjei, said the day is very significant to a bank that has presence in almost all African countries.

“This is very important to us as a bank because we are Africa’s global bank and even though we have branches outside the continent, this is where our root is.”

Jocelyn Ackon, Country Head of Resources, added that UBA believes in Africa and pushes the unity of the continent through trade.

“Africa is our heartbeat and therefore when it comes to celebrating AU Day, it is an opportunity for us to showcase Africa to the world,our culture and people.”

She said the celebration also allowed the staff to bond with a common focus of building Africa’s global Bank.

The day was marked in all UBA branches accross the country and the continent.

–citinewsroom