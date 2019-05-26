Akufo-Addo Free SHS Has Reduced Our Poverty– Garu Chief

The Chief of Garu in the Garu-Tempane District of the Upper East region has lauded the Nana Akufo-Addo government for implementing policies that have brought relief to him and his people.

Speaking through a linguist, Naba Akuntam Awini said the poverty-inducing headache of paying school fees has been alleviated by the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme, while the regular supply and subsidisation of fertilisers has made farming, the main occupation of his people, easier and less expensive.

As well, the revival of the National health Insurance Scheme means his people can enjoy better health care again.

“We appreciate the good work that this government, since they came into office, have done. One the Free Education has really cut our poverty down, and we are most grateful,” Naba Akuntam Awini stated when the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, called on him at his palace on Saturday, 25th May 2019 at Garu.

“Equally important, we know that this is the time that farming is about to begin, and the intervention of subsiding fertilizer is very important. Chief is very pleased, and he hopes that Government will not remove that subsidy, and the farmers will be able to get the fertiliser, cultivate, and we will have a good yield,” Naba Awini continued.

“We also know that the government has revived the National Health Insurance and we are enjoying it again. There are so many things, we can't count all, but we know that you have done a lot, and we pray that God will continue to be with you, and you will continue to do the good things for his area and Ghana.”

While in the region, Alhaji Dr Bawumia performed Zuhr prayers at the Tempane Mosque, Asr prayers at the Garu mosque, and the Iftar and Magrib prayers at the Paga Central Mosque where he praised the peaceful co-existence between Muslims and believers of other faiths.

“Long may the peaceful co-existence remain. Let us accept and respect each other's beliefs. Ghana is big enough to contain all of us. Let us work together devoid of religious differences to develop our beloved nation,” he added.

Vice President, who was in the Upper East Region on the latest leg of his nationwide Ramadan Tour, also called on the Paga Pio [Chief of Paga], Charles Awia Awamampaga at his palace. The Paga Pio commended Vice President Bawumia on his decision to join Muslim faithful nationwide to pray together while preaching peaceful co-existence.

“May Allah be with you and give you the needed strength to undertake this national exercise,” he prayed.

Vice President Bawumia was accompanied by the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Hon Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid; Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Hon Boniface Abubakar Siddique; the two Deputy Chief Executives of the Zongo Development Fund, Alhaji Baba Sadick and Hajia Aisha Salifu; Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Hassan Tampuli; Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, Pharm (Dr) Audu Rauf; and other Muslim leaders.

The Vice President will next visit the Bono and Ahafo regions.

[9:32 PM, 5/25/2019] KROBEA: On Saturday, May 25, I started the third phase of my nationwide Ramadan tour with a visit to Upper East region.

I paid courtesy calls on traditional leaders of Tempane & Paga and also joined the Muslim Ummah in Tempane, Garu and Paga central mosques for prayers.

I admonished my fellow Muslims to accept and respect each other's beliefs. Ghana is big enough to contain all of us. Let us work together devoid of religious differences to develop our beloved nation.