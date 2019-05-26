Akufo-Addo Fly To Austrian World Summit On Climate Change

President Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, 26th May, 2019, to attend the R20 Austrian World Summit – an initiative which is helping regions, countries and cities to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and to meet the global climate protection targets outlined in the Paris Agreement.

President Akufo-Addo, who is attending the Summit in his capacity as co-Chair of the UN Secretary General's Group of Eminent Advocates on the 2030 SDGs, will participate in the high-level panel discussion on the need for leadership to take responsibility in the global process on sustainable development and international co-operation.

Whilst in Austria, the President will hold bilateral talks with the President of Austria, His Excellency Alexander Van der Bellen, and the Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz; the President of Hungary, His Excellency János Áder; and with the CEO of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva. He is also expected to meet members of the Ghanaian community resident in Austria.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, and in his absence the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.