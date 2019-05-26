Champion Physiotherapy Treatment For Healthy Life — Dr. Quartey

President of the West African Physiotherapist Association, Dr Jonathan Quartey has said it is high time Ghanaians adopt physiotherapy treatments to prolong their lives.

Speaking at the press launch of the 2nd edition of the International Conference on Sports, Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation organized by PRMD Communications, he said, physiotherapy is a healthcare profession that deals directly with physical disorder conditions such as arthritis, sprains, back pain, strains, incontinence, bursitis, posture problems, sport and workplace injuries.

He said, the basics of physiotherapists essentially are movement of function expert and provides prevention as far as healthy living lifestyle is concerned.

He addressed that due to the extreme essence of human health, it is crucial that the Ghanaian populace engage in frequent exercise and eat healthy as it forms part of physiotherapy.

According to him, physiotherapy is not a one-time engagement and can span within weeks, and commended organizers of the initiative for contributing to public health.

He stressed that “it is important to note that rehabilitation is big and physiotherapy is one of the key components of rehabilitation especially in the area of sports. And therefore I think is actually a wonderful idea that PRMD, organizers of ICONSPT has decided to run this program on a yearly basis in partnership with George Fox University."

He urges PRMD to engage all stakeholders to ensure current and subsequent programs encompasses the needed people to achieve the desired result.

At the launch, Dr Richard Eghan, Medical Practitioner, Psychologist and Kinesiologist mentioned that; the existence of the annual ICONSPT rehab is an opportunity for the Ghanaian public to engage in physiotherapy.

According to him and per his practice in the history of medicine, medicine was just a single unit with limited feature on physiotherapy and nutrition in medicine.

However, the integration of medicine and physiotherapy is imperative to human health rehabilitation and that “glad Ghana is integrating the culture of physiotherapy in the health system.”

He expressed that, integrative medicine is the future with clinical, nutrition psychology adding "hope integrative medicine is championed highly."

He also stressed on the need to regularly exercise, as it's essential to human health. “It is not possible to treat a patient without introducing a very good diet and very good exercise” he added, "Therefore urge Ghanaians to regularly exercise and keep the body healthy."

ICONSPT Rehab is a towering forum which is related to sports, physical therapy, rehabilitation, stroke, orthopaedic, physical health and conditions. Is an annual event organized by PRMD Communications in partnership with George Fox University.

This year’s conference is expected to accommodate about 1000 participants, with Prof. Cuddeford Tyler, Director of Neuro/Sports/Orthopedics and Director of physical health program at George Fox University as the main facilitator and including other physical therapy professors from the USA.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and its health affiliated institutions including N&MC, AHPC, GHAFTRAM NSA and NSAFAAG and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event is directly related to health and wellness not only for sports persons but also for people who are agonized with most of the diseases and disorders which are directly and indirectly to physical health.