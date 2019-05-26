All That Ghana Needs Is A Good Leader

Common congestion market scenes in Ghana

There is more room in Ghana for improvement but the rooms are shut because many Ghanaians are not one. While in the interest of many to unite Ghana, there are others aiming to divide the country. Such problems affect the efforts of the government.

Like all African countries, politics in Ghana involve greediness. The idea that the NDC has ‘chopped’ enough, therefore, it’s the turn of the NPP to ‘chop’ is causing a setback to the rapid development of Ghana.

Ghanaians are the friendliest people in Africa, willing to do whatever it takes to help a foreigner or a white man in the country, yet, they can’t help their own people.

If you visit Ghana and move around the circle or Makola, there you’ll see the grim picture of how many Ghanaians are suffering.

On the streets of Accra, are traders, some carrying heavy items, such as yam, running after moving vehicles, all because they want to make their lives better, but in such dangerous circumstances?

It’s sad to watch the hustling and suffering many Ghanaians pass through in a country that has so much to offer everyone to live in comfort. The rich are getting richer in Ghana, while the poor are getting poorer.

The future looks very bleak, everyone is struggling to sell something to avoid the temptation of becoming a destitute or a burden on families. Why is that only the third world countries often experience such economic and political situation?

Like all African countries, politics in Ghana is not for the people but for only a group of people to live well. One can easily see that on a visit to the country.

The Chinese are developing Ghana, while, the government continues to pay loans to the Chinese government, yet, it has never occurred to the Ghanaian government to train their own citizens in China to be specialist in the fields which could benefit the nation.

Our resources are being wasted with wrong projects which are not beneficial to Ghanaians at all in any way. The situation in mineral-rich Ghana is very bad to the extent that some illiterates or superstitious people think the continent is cursed.

What crime has Africa committed to deserve a curse? We are not responsible for slavery, colonial brutality, Apartheid, Aids and Ebola, so why must God curse Africa?

Ghana doesn't need loans and the help of foreigners to build and develop the country. The only thing Ghana needs is good leadership. A leader who will utilize the country's resources in a wise way for the nation to benefit.