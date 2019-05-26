Akufo-Addo’s Top 20 Most Humble, Respectful Appointees—Research
By Constance Kwabeng
MAY 26, 2019 OPINION
The United Patriots Group carried out a research among members, past and present party executives, elders and financial donors of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to find out which of the government ministers and appointees exhibited humility and respectfulness and who made themselves available to meet the grassroots.
150 names were mentioned at random but below is the top twenty names mentioned.
1. Ignatious Baffour Awuah-Minister for Employment 2. John Peter Amewu-Minister for Energy 3. Nana Akomea-CEO State Transport Corporation 4. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye –Minister for Fisheries
5. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah-CEO Accra Digital Centre 6. Olivia Quartey-Deputy CEO, National Communications Authority
7. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah-Minister of Information 8. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie-CEO Forestry Commission 9. Barbara Asher Ayisi-Deputy Minister of Housing 10. Joseph Boahen Aidoo-Chief Executive Cocobod 11. Kathleen Addy-Deputy Chief Executive, NCCE 12. Hanan –National Buffer Stock Company 13. Fred Kyei Mensah-CEO , COTVET 14. Gifty Twum Ampofo-Deputy Minister of Education 15. Alexander Afenyo Markin-Board Chairman, Ghana Water Company
16. Eric Kwakye Darfour-Eastern Regional Minister 17. Paulina Patience Abayage-Upper East Regional Minister
18. Michael Okyere Baafi-CEO, Ghana Free Zones Board
19. Mustapha Ussif-Executive Director, National Service Secretariat
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
20.John Kumah-Chief Executive, NEIP
CONSTANCE KWABENG
[email protected]
