Akufo-Addo’s Top 20 Most Humble, Respectful Appointees—Research

The United Patriots Group carried out a research among members, past and present party executives, elders and financial donors of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to find out which of the government ministers and appointees exhibited humility and respectfulness and who made themselves available to meet the grassroots.

150 names were mentioned at random but below is the top twenty names mentioned.

1. Ignatious Baffour Awuah-Minister for Employment

2. John Peter Amewu-Minister for Energy

3. Nana Akomea-CEO State Transport Corporation

4. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye –Minister for Fisheries

5. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah-CEO Accra Digital Centre

6. Olivia Quartey-Deputy CEO, National Communications Authority

7. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah-Minister of Information

8. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie-CEO Forestry Commission

9. Barbara Asher Ayisi-Deputy Minister of Housing

10. Joseph Boahen Aidoo-Chief Executive Cocobod

11. Kathleen Addy-Deputy Chief Executive, NCCE

12. Hanan –National Buffer Stock Company

13. Fred Kyei Mensah-CEO , COTVET

14. Gifty Twum Ampofo-Deputy Minister of Education

15. Alexander Afenyo Markin-Board Chairman, Ghana Water Company

16. Eric Kwakye Darfour-Eastern Regional Minister

17. Paulina Patience Abayage-Upper East Regional Minister

18. Michael Okyere Baafi-CEO, Ghana Free Zones Board

19. Mustapha Ussif-Executive Director, National Service Secretariat

20.John Kumah-Chief Executive, NEIP

